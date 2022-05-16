Colts sign Alec Pierce

Getty Images

Colts second-round pick Alec Pierce is under contract.

The Colts announced that the wide receiver signed his four-year deal with the team on Monday. Pierce was the team’s top pick in April and he is the sixth of eight picks to sign with the team.

Pierce had 52 catches for 884 yards and four touchdowns during his final season at Cincinnati. He led the team in all three categories as the top target for Falcons third-round pick Desmond Ridder.

The rookie will join Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Dezmon Patton, Keke Coutee, Mike Strachan, and Ashton Dulin as receiving options for Matt Ryan, whose departure from Atlanta helped open the door for Ridder.