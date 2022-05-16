Commanders claim Drew Himmelman

Getty Images

The Commanders continued shuffling their roster on Monday.

The team announced that they have claimed tackle Drew Himmelman off of waivers. Guard Zack Bailey has been dropped from the roster to make room for Himmelman.

Washington signed three other players after this weekend’s rookie minicamp with two players getting cut in corresponding moves. They will move into the OTA phase of their offseason program next week.

Himmelman was waived by the Broncos when they signed 13 undrafted rookie free agents last week. He joined Denver after going undrafted out of Illinois State in 2021 and spent his rookie season on the team’s practice squad.