Commanders sign Bryce Notree

May 16, 2022
Washington Commanders Introduce Carson Wentz
The Commanders have signed a player who participated in their rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Washington has added linebacker Bryce Notree to its 90-man roster, according to agent Brett Tessler.

Notree played his college ball at Southern Illinois, where he was a four-year starter — though he missed most of the 2019 season due to injury. In 2021, he started all 13 games and was the team leader with 91 tackles. He also had 4.0 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, and a pair of interceptions.

After completing their rookie minicamp, the Commanders will begin their OTAs next week.

