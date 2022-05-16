Commanders sign Will Adams, Nijuel Hill

Getty Images

The Commanders have announced a handful of roster moves after their rookie minicamp.

In addition to the previously reported signing of linebacker Bryce Notree, the Commanders announced that they have signed defensive backs Will Adams and Nijuel Hill. They released linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk and cornerback De’Vante Cross in corresponding moves.

Adams was undrafted out of Virginia State this year. He had 61 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and an interception last season.

Hill had 136 tackles and seven interceptions over five seasons at Delaware.

Kunaszyk played in 11 games for the Commanders last season. He was credited with four tackles while playing almost exclusively on special teams. Cross signed with the team earlier this month after going undrafted out of Virginia.