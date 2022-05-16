Deshaun Watson taking Browns offense to Bahamas this weekend

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been getting to know his new teammates over the last few weeks and that process will continue outside of Cleveland this weekend.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that Watson will be treating members of the Browns offense to a trip to the Bahamas. According to the report, Watson has secured a field for the players to use for workouts and the entire trip will be focused on team building ahead of the 2022 season.

There has been speculation that Watson could miss some of that season because of a suspension related to the 22 civil lawsuits he faces from women accusing him of sexual misconduct. The NFL has not announced any punishment, however, and the league said that the team’s schedule was not impacted by Watson’s potential absence.

The Browns will kick off the organized team activity phase of their offseason program next week. It will run into June and the program will conclude with a mandatory minicamp from June 14-16.