Deshaun Watson taking Browns offense to Bahamas this weekend

Posted by Josh Alper on May 16, 2022, 11:18 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson
Getty Images

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been getting to know his new teammates over the last few weeks and that process will continue outside of Cleveland this weekend.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that Watson will be treating members of the Browns offense to a trip to the Bahamas. According to the report, Watson has secured a field for the players to use for workouts and the entire trip will be focused on team building ahead of the 2022 season.

There has been speculation that Watson could miss some of that season because of a suspension related to the 22 civil lawsuits he faces from women accusing him of sexual misconduct. The NFL has not announced any punishment, however, and the league said that the team’s schedule was not impacted by Watson’s potential absence.

The Browns will kick off the organized team activity phase of their offseason program next week. It will run into June and the program will conclude with a mandatory minicamp from June 14-16.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Deshaun Watson taking Browns offense to Bahamas this weekend

  4. After much ado was made last offseason about a couple of Broncos players who got injured while working out, I’m always curious about these kind of workouts – which seem to happen all the time with QBs and receivers, etc.

    What if someone blows out a knee? It’s not an OTA, so why wouldn’t it be considered a non-football injury? I understand that QBs and receivers are treated differently, but the double standard seems obvious.

  6. Lot of cynical comments on here that act like team building is a dubious thing. If it were Tom Brady doing this, he would be getting commended.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.