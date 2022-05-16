Doug Pederson: Jaguars need “healing” after everything that happened last year

Getty Images

The very brief Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville is over, but the healing from it is ongoing.

That’s the word from new Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, who says that the team’s experience last season — which included Meyer embarrassing the team with his conduct with a woman at a bar, and getting fired hours after allegations surfaced that he kicked a player — is still causing pain.

“I do believe there has to be some kind of healing with the situation and everything that transpired last year because it’s just there’s a lack of trust that was broken, I think. For me, it’s about gaining the trust back and they have to see it through me,” Pederson said, via News 4 in Jacksonville. “They have to see the transparency, the honesty. I’ve always said I’m going to be open with them and I want them to be open with me. It just comes down to communication and having an open line of communication. We’ve been able to have some conversations that way in team settings and I think the guys have really embraced it and are doing well.”

There’s certainly a lot to heal from after Meyer’s tenure, but the most important issue is that the Jaguars have finished with the worst record in the NFL two years in a row, and the best way to heal is to start winning some football games.