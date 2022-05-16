Eagles sign Keric Wheatfall

Getty Images

Wide receiver Keric Wheatfall earned himself a job at the Eagles’ rookie minicamp over the weekend.

The Eagles announced Wheatfall’s signing on Monday. The team had an open roster spot, so they didn’t need to make any corresponding move.

Wheatfall spent the last three seasons at Fresno State. He caught 78 passes for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns during his time at the school.

The Eagles did not draft any wideouts this year, but they did trade a first-round pick to the Titans to acquire A.J. Brown. DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Greg Ward, Deon Cain, John Hightower, Devon Allen, and Britain Covey round out the receiver group in Philly.