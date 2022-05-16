Eagles sign Nakobe Dean

Linebacker Nakobe Dean has signed his first NFL contract.

The Eagles announced that the third-round pick has agreed to his four-year deal with the team.

Dean was expected to go much earlier than the third round, but word of pectoral and knee injuries appeared to cause him to drop. Dean has denied any medical issues and he was a full participant in the team’s rookie minicamp.

Dean had 72 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles at Georgia last year.

The Eagles have now signed four of their five picks from last month’s draft. Second-round center Cam Jurgens is the only unsigned member of the class.

3 responses to “Eagles sign Nakobe Dean

  1. 31 teams are going to feel really stupid for passing on this guy repeatedly

  3. Knee injuries ,that’s like buying a brand new car with a bad engine !

