Falcons sign Geronimo Allison

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 16, 2022, 10:06 AM EDT
NFL: OCT 27 Packers at Chiefs
Getty Images

Veteran receiver Geronimo Allison has officially found a new place to play.

The Falcons announced on Monday that they’ve signed Allison. The receiver participated in their rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Allison appeared in three games for Detroit last season but did not record a reception. He previously opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allison started his career with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He appeared in all 16 games of the 2019 season with six starts, tallying 34 catches for 287 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

In all, Allison has 89 catches for 1,045 yards with six TDs in 49 games with 15 starts.

The Falcons have also signed tight end Tucker Fisk and defensive back Tre Webb.

As corresponding moves, the Falcons cut receiver Chad Hansen, tight end Daniel Hello, and cornerback Luther Kirk.

Atlanta begins its OTAs next week.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Falcons sign Geronimo Allison

  1. Glad to see he’s still getting a shot. He was a decent receiver for depth in GB. He should stick on a roster somewhere.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.