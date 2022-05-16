Falcons sign Geronimo Allison

Getty Images

Veteran receiver Geronimo Allison has officially found a new place to play.

The Falcons announced on Monday that they’ve signed Allison. The receiver participated in their rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Allison appeared in three games for Detroit last season but did not record a reception. He previously opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allison started his career with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He appeared in all 16 games of the 2019 season with six starts, tallying 34 catches for 287 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

In all, Allison has 89 catches for 1,045 yards with six TDs in 49 games with 15 starts.

The Falcons have also signed tight end Tucker Fisk and defensive back Tre Webb.

As corresponding moves, the Falcons cut receiver Chad Hansen, tight end Daniel Hello, and cornerback Luther Kirk.

Atlanta begins its OTAs next week.