Giants sign four draft picks

Getty Images

The Giants signed both of their first-round picks over the weekend and they got four more picks under contract on Monday.

The team announced the signings of three fifth-round picks — linebacker Micah McFadden, defensive tackle D.J. Davidson, and guard Marcus McKethan — and sixth-round linebacker Darrian Beavers. Five of their picks from last month remain unsigned.

McFadden had 77 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks for Indiana last season while Davidson posted 57 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss at Arizona State. Beavers transferred from Connecticut to Cincinnati and started all 34 games he played for the Bearcats.

McKethan started 37 games at right guard during his time at North Carolina. He joined first-round pick Evan Neal and third-rounder Joshua Ezeudu as additions to the offensive line.

The Giants also signed a pair of undrafted rookies. Defensive end Ryder Anderson and defensive back Jordan Mosley will be trying to make the team over the rest of the offseason.