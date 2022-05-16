Jaguars hire Ethan Waugh as assistant G.M.

Getty Images

When the Jaguars put a search for an executive vice president of football operations on hold in March, word was that the team would continue looking for an assistant General Manager to work with G.M. Trent Baalke.

They have found that person and he has ties to Baalke from the 49ers. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Jaguars are hiring Ethan Waugh as their assistant G.M.

Waugh was most recently the the director of college scouting and football systems for the Niners and he began working for the team in 2004. Baalke was the 49ers G.M. from 2011 to 2016 and he first joined the organization in 2005.

Waugh is the second executive to leave the 49ers for a new job this week. Demitrius Washington was hired as the vice president of football operations by the Vikings.