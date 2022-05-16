Jarvis Landry gets $3 million base deal; he can double it

Getty Images

At a time when the receiver market is going haywire, the Saints got a relative bargain.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the deal given to receiver Jarvis Landry has a base value of $3 million. He can make up to $3 million in incentives.

For catches, Landry gets $250,000 for 55 or $500,000 for 65 or $1 million for 75. For receiving touchdowns, he gets $500,000 for five. For playing time, he gets $500,000 if he hits 48.5 percent or more.

Landry gets another $500,000 for 60 catches and a playoff berth. He also gets $500,00 for 607 receiving yards and a playoff berth.

Landry still has plenty of gas in the tank, and he’ll help the New Orleans offense with reliable catches, leadership, and toughness.

Even if Landry hits every single incentive (which obviously would be great for the Saints), it’s still a huge bargain for New Orleans.