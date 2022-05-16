Jermaine Johnson signs his four-year rookie deal

Getty Images

The Jets have signed first-round pass rusher Jermaine Johnson, the team announced Monday. He received a four-year, $13.08 million fully guaranteed deal with a standard fifth-year option, Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com reports.

Johnson was the third of three first-round choices for the Jets.

The Jets made the Florida State product the 26th overall choice after he was named ACC defensive player of the year in 2021. Johnson led the conference with 12 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss, while also totaling two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.

He played at three schools in five seasons, starting at Independence Community College before transferring to Georgia and finishing at FSU.

“It wasn’t a clean-cut, cookie-cutter way to get here, but I wouldn’t want it any other way because it truly created the man that’s seated in front of you,” Johnson said, via Ethan Greenberg of the team website. “I embrace it all. That is the real blessing. People talk about blessings being materialistic things, the real blessing is the journey for me and who I ended up becoming out of that. I couldn’t be more excited to go on the path that I went on.”