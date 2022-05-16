Joe Judge: It’s been a pleasure working with Mac Jones

Getty Images

Patriots offensive assistant coach Joe Judge confirmed on Monday that he’s working with the team’s quarterbacks, though New England is still avoiding giving their coaches proper titles.

Either way, one of Judge’s most important tasks is continuing the positive development 0f second-year quarterback Mac Jones.

The 15th overall pick of the 2021 draft, Jones was named a Pro Bowler after helping the Patriots return to the postseason with a 10-7 regular-season record. But the young signal-caller still has plenty of room for improvement heading int0 2022.

When asked about Jones on Monday, Judge said he already had a positive first impression of the QB from afar from watching his college tape when Judge was still the Giants’ head coach.

“You may not always be in the market for a quarterback, but when you watch the tape of all the top draft players, he’s on everyone’s tape — offensive, defensive players, he was all over it,” Judge said. “So you had to watch him several times a day for about three months, [let’s] call it. And obviously, there’s a lot of things you’re impressed with — the accuracy, the presence in the pocket, the decision-making, things of that nature.”

Then Judge got to see Jones operate in person when the Patriots and Giants held joint practices last summer.

“I like the way he handled and commanded the huddle and the team last year when we practiced against him,” Judge said. “That was the thing that stood out to me, not the completions incompletions, whatever they may be. But it was just really seeing him interact. I was standing behind both huddles at the times, really watching how it went and was put together. So I had the option to listen to both huddles. And when he stepped in the huddle, you could see a command. You could see the players’ eyes on him. That’s something that really stood out to me when you walked off the field of, ‘OK, they’re going to be alright with this young guy.’”

Judge claimed there hasn’t been much to evaluate from jones so far in the offseason program since the team can only work on basic skills and drills in Phase II. But Judge added, “It’s been a pleasure working with him.”

Jones completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as a rookie.