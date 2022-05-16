Johnson Controls wants to end relationship with HOF Village

Getty Images

Several years ago, the Pro Football Hall of Fame embarked on an ambitious effort to supercharge the campus. That included partnering with Johnson Controls in 2016.

Johnson Controls now wants out.

Via Edd Pritchard of the Canton Repository, Johnson Controls claims that the Hall of Fame has fallen behind on payments owed to the company. Johnson Controls currently is seeking $4.75 million.

The Hall of Fame disputes the claims, arguing that Johnson Controls has breached the agreement. The Hall of Fame intends to fight the claims.

The original deal included developing Hall of Fame Village into an attraction, with Johnson Controls acquiring naming rights to the village and the enshrinement week festivities.

On Friday, a Johnson Controls executive informed the Hall of Fame Resort that she will be resigning as a member of the company’s board of directors.