Larry Fitzgerald: DeAndre Hopkins is still a Hall of Famer despite PED suspension

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 16, 2022, 2:53 PM EDT
Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, but his former teammate Larry Fitzgerald says that won’t taint Hopkins’ legacy.

Fitzgerald said Hopkins will still be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame some day.

“He’ll still be a Hall of Famer,” Fitzgerald said, via TMZ.com. “He’ll work through it. It’s just some adversity and, you know, he’s a tough guy, resourceful, and he’ll work his way through it.”

Although the voters for the Baseball Hall of Fame have punished PED users by keeping them out of the Hall of Fame, the Pro Football Hall of Fame voters have not been as adamant about keeping PED offenders out. Hopkins’ suspension will surely be mentioned when he is up for the Hall of Fame, but Fitzgerald is right that it’s not necessarily going to keep him out.

5 responses to “Larry Fitzgerald: DeAndre Hopkins is still a Hall of Famer despite PED suspension

  1. He’s not a hall of famer. He has the talent but no one really likes the guy. I don’t see the HOF in his future. This suspension is a killer towards that cause.

  4. He’s going to finish his career with close to 1000 catches, 13,000+ yards, 90+ TDs. HOF for sure. Not first ballot though.

  5. Cliff Branch JUST made it to HOF, and DeAndre couldn’t carry his luggage.

