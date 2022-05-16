Packers, Jaire Alexander finalizing four-year extension

Getty Images

Word emerged back in March that the Packers were discussing a contract extension with cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Those talks have now resulted in a deal.

According to multiple reports, Green Bay is finalizing a four-year, $84 million extension with Alexander that will keep him under contract through the 2026 season.

A first-round pick in the 2018 draft, Alexander was set to make $13.3 million in 2022. But he’ll now receive $31 million in salary and signing bonus for the upcoming year.

Alexander appeared in just four regular-season games in 2021 due to a shoulder injury. But he was able to return for the team’s playoff loss to San Francisco in the divisional round, playing limited defensive snaps.

In 48 career games with 46 starts, Alexander has five interceptions and 44 passes defensed. He was a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2020.

And now Alexander is the highest-paid player at his position.