Panthers have home games that conflict with Presidents Cup finale, NASCAR race

The scheduling gurus must take many factors into consideration. Not all can be accommodated.

As noted by the Charlotte Business Journal, via Sports Business Journal, the Panthers have a pair of home games that conflict with other local sporting events.

When the Panthers host the Saints on September 25, the final round of the Presidents Cup will be occurring at Quail Hollow Club, which is 12 miles away.

“We tried everything we could to work with them, unfortunately it didn’t seem to work for them,” Quail Hollow president Johnny Harris said.

Two weeks later, the Panthers host the 49ers on the same day of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Fall NASCAR race, one of the racing league’s playoff events. It happened before in 2000 and 2021, and it didn’t seem to impact either event.