Patriots cut QB D’Eriq King after trying him out at multiple positions

Getty Images

D’Eriq King, a quarterback who was once discussed as a potential first-round draft pick, went undrafted last month and has now been cut after a brief opportunity with the Patriots.

King was waived today, after practicing at multiple positions at the Patriots’ minicamp.

Shortly after signing with the Patriots, King said he was excited about the opportunity to catch on with the Patriots, who planned to give him a look at both wide receiver and running back.

King played a total of six seasons of college football, four at Houston and two at Miami, playing mostly quarterback but also some wide receiver. He finished his college career with 8,378 passing yards, 2,055 rushing yards and 520 receiving yards.