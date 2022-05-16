Raiders sign three, waive two

Getty Images

The Raiders have made a few roster moves on Monday, adding three young players to their roster.

Las Vegas announced the team has added tight end Travis Koontz, cornerback Stanford Samuels III, and offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. The club waived center Brett Heggie and receiver Tré Turner as corresponding moves.

Koontz is entering his first season in the league after playing three seasons for Texas Tech. He had 21 receptions for 306 yards with four touchdowns in 2021.

Samuels spent last season on the Packers practice squad, appearing in two games. he played 13 defensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps.

Wheatley was on the Bears’ practice squad last season. He’s the son of former running back Tyrone Wheatley, who coincidentally played six seasons with the Raiders.