Ravens sign Vince Biegel

Getty Images

Baltimore has added a veteran defensive player.

The Ravens announced Monday that they’ve signed linebacker Vince Biegel to their 90-man roster.

Originally a Packers fourth-round pick in 2017, Biegel has bounced around a bit since entering the league. He spent the last three seasons with the Dolphins, though he missed all of 2020 with an Achilles injury. He was on the practice squad for most of 2021, but was eventually promoted to the active roster. In all, Biegel played five games last year with the majority of his snaps coming on special teams.

The linebacker’s most substantial playing time came in 2019, when appeared in 15 games with 10 starts for Miami. He finished that season with 59 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, and an interception.

Biegel was one of several tryout players at Baltimore’s rookie minicamp. The Ravens are set to begin their OTAs next week.