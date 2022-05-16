Saints signing Josh Andrews

USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have made some moves for depth on Monday, notably signing veteran offensive lineman Josh Andrews.

The deal is for one year, according to Andrews’ agent Brett Tessler.

Andrews, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2014, spent last season with the Falcons. He appeared in two games and all of his snaps came on special teams.

In 2020, Andrews played 15 games for the Jets with four starts.

The Saints also announced that they’ve signed running back Devine Ozigbo and linebacker Eric Wilson. The team waived center Cohl Cabral, linebacker Joel Dublanko, and receiver Jalen McCleskey.

New Orleans will begin its OTAs next week.