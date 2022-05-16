Seahawks sign tryout players Elijah Jones, Liam Ryan

Getty Images

The Seahawks signed two players who took part in the team’s rookie minicamp as tryout players.

Cornerback Elijah Jones and offensive tackle Liam Ryan are the newest additions to the 90-player roster.

Jones appeared in five games at Oregon State last season. He previously spent three seasons at Kansas, appearing in 19 career games.

Ryan, who went undrafted out of Washington State in 2021, was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention pick in 2020. He started four games at left tackle as a senior. Liam started 13 games at left tackle as a junior and 13 games at left guard as a sophomore.

The Seahawks had two open spots on the roster after making several roster moves Friday.