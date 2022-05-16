Sean McVay: “I am nowhere close to not wanting to coach football”

Getty Images

Amid talk that Sean McVay could step away from coaching four months ago after the Rams won the Super Bowl, McVay initially would only say, “We’ll see.” But McVay soon committed to coaching the Rams in 2022, and now he sounds like he expects to coach several more years.

McVay told Rich Eisen that he doesn’t have a firm timeline on his coaching future, but he does think he’s in it for a long time.

“If I was to put a timeline on it, I am nowhere close to not wanting to coach football,” McVay said.

McVay did say, however, that he would like to work in media down the road, and he joked that when he saw how much money Fox is going to pay Tom Brady, he was tempted to follow the same career path. And the 36-year-old McVay said he does expect to do something other than coaching at some point.

“I love coaching so much,” McVay said. “The question was asked if I was going to be a lifer in coaching, and then I elaborated on I don’t know if I see myself doing this until I’m 70.”

So McVay will retire some time before 2056, the year he turns 70.