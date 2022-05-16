Sean Payton joins Fox for 2022

Posted by Mike Florio on May 16, 2022, 11:49 AM EDT
Miami Dolphins v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

Sean Payton won’t be coaching in 2022, but he will be working in football.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Payton has accepted a job with Fox.

The Super Bowl XLIV-winning coach will work in studio with Fox throughout 2022. It’s believed that he’ll join the Fox NFL Sunday crew on off days for Jimmy Johnson.

Payton also had been in the running for a position with Amazon.

Many believe it will be a one-year foray for Payton. He nearly became the Miami coach earlier this year, in what would have been a partnership with Tom Brady. The Brian Flores lawsuit pulled the plug on that possibility.

More recently, Payton was linked to the Carolina Panthers. He’ll always be on the radar screen for the Cowboys.

For now, he’ll be on our TV screens in 2022.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Sean Payton joins Fox for 2022

  2. Some folks just will not quit insisting Peyton still wants to coach, for someone other than the saints to boot. Man, you were wrong. Just give it up.

  3. He’s waiting for Jerry to fire McCarthy after this season which is going to happen if Dallas doesn’t make a deep run in playoffs, and then he’ll be named the next head coach of the Cowboys, or if the Cowboys struggle out of the gate this season McCarthy will get the axe come bye week. Then he’ll come out of the booth, and Jerry will have his guy

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.