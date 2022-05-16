Steelers sign four tryout players, cut four others, including Sam Sloman, John Simon

Getty Images

The Steelers signed four undrafted rookies after the players tried out at the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend.

Arizona defensive lineman Trevon Mason, South Carolina cornerback Carlins Platel, Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba and East Carolina receiver Tyler Snead joined the 90-player offseason roster of the Steelers on Monday. They were four of 28 players who joined the draft picks in the rookie minicamp.

Mason was a 2021 All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection after finishing the season with 42 tackles and a career-high 7.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks. He also had a team-high nine quarterback hurries. He finished his college career with 106 tackles, 15 for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

Platel transferred to South Carolina and appeared in 12 games, with seven starts, in 2021 at the nickel. He finished last season with 21 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. He transferred from Assumption after sitting out the 2020 season when the school didn’t compete because of COVID.

Sciba was the most accurate kicker in the history of the NCAA at 89.9 percent. He finished his career with 433 points, a school record, and ranks third in ACC history.

Snead finished his career with 201 receptions for 2,380 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another. In 2021, he had 67 receptions for 855 yards and four touchdowns.

To make room on the roster, the Steelers waived receiver Rico Bussey and kicker Sam Sloman, terminated vested veteran linebacker John Simon and waived/injured defensive back Bryce Watts.

The Rams made Sloman a seventh-round choice in 2020, and he kicked for them for seven games as a rookie before kicking for the Titans for one game. He is 10-of-13 on his field goal attempts and 23-of-26 on PAT tries. He spent some time on the Steelers’ practice squad last year.

Simon played one game for the Steelers last season. In nine seasons, he has 283 tackles, 21 sacks, 54 quarterback hits and two interceptions. Simon has played for the Ravens, Colts, Patriots, Texans and Titans in his career.