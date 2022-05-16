Texans claim Kendall Sheffield, Connor Wedington

Getty Images

The Texans added a pair of players to their 90-man roster on Monday.

According to multiple reports, they have claimed cornerback Kendall Sheffield and wide receiver Connor Wedington off of waivers.

Sheffield was cut by the Falcons last Friday. He played in 38 games and started 20 times over three seasons in Atlanta. He has recorded 101 tackles and two forced fumbles in those appearances.

Wedington was waived by the 49ers after their rookie minicamp. He was undrafted in 2021 and spent time with the Seahawks before signing to the 49ers practice squad. He signed a futures contract with the team after they lost the NFC Championship Game, but fell out of the team’s plans over the last few months.

The Texans waived defensive backs Reggie Robinson and Kolby Harvell-Peel in corresponding moves.