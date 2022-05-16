Titans sign Kenneth George, move Jamal Carter to injured reserve

Getty Images

The Titans signed undrafted free agent defensive back Kenneth George, the team announced Monday. George took part in the team’s rookie minicamp over the weekend on a tryout basis.

To make room for George on the 90-player roster, the Titans moved defensive back Jamal Carter to injured reserve.

George made 52 total tackles and one interception in four years at the University of Tennessee after spending two years at Trinity Valley Community College.

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds while posting 16 reps on the bench press and a 341/2-inch vertical during his Pro Day in March.

The Titans also announced the addition of defensive end DeMarcus Walker, a move reported last week. Walker, who played for the Texans in 2021, visited the Titans and Colts before agreed to terms with Tennessee.

Walker appeared in 13 games with the Texans in 2021, when he recorded 31 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and seven quarterback hits.