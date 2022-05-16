Vikings hire Demitrius Washington as VP of football operations

Getty Images

The Vikings hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their new General Manager this year and they made another significant addition to their front office on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have hired Demitrius Washington as their vice president of football operations.

Washington was the 49ers director of research and development before landing the job with the Vikings. Adofo-Mensah held that position from 2017 to 2019 and then moved on to become the vice president of football operations for the Browns.

Given Adofo-Mensah’s move from that job to the G.M. spot with the Vikings, it won’t be surprising if Washington lands on interview lists for G.M. jobs around the league in the future.