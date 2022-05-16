Vikings sign William Kwenkeu, release Tuf Borland

Getty Images

The Vikings have made a pair of moves after their rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Minnesota announced that the team has signed linebacker William Kwenkeu and released linebacker Tuf Borland in a corresponding move.

Kwenkeu went undrafted out of Temple this spring. He led the program with 10.5 tackles for loss in 2021. In his time at Temple, he recorded 183 total tackles with 21 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks.

Borland signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and spent the season on the team’s practice squad. He appeared in two games, playing a total of 19 special teams snaps.