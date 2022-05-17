49ers sign Troy Fumagalli, waive Garrett Walston

Getty Images

San Francisco has elected to add a veteran offensive player who participated in their rookie minicamp over the weekend.

The 49ers announced they’ve signed Troy Fumagalli and waived Garrett Walston on Tuesday.

Fumagalli missed the 2021 season and last played regular-season games for the Broncos in 2020. He recorded eight catches for 80 yards with one touchdown that season, splitting his time between offense and special teams.

Fumagalli was a Broncos fifth-round pick back in 2018. He also spent time with the Texans’ practice squad in 2020 and was with the Patriots during their offseason program and part of training camp in 2021. New England waived him with an injury designation last Aug. 17.

San Francisco had added Walston as an undrafted free agent last week.