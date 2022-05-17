Bears sign Shon Coleman, waive Ryan Winslow

Getty Images

The Bears announced a couple of roster moves on Tuesday morning.

They have signed tackle Shon Coleman to their 90-man roster. Punter Ryan Winslow was waived in a corresponding move.

Coleman was released by the Colts earlier this month. He entered the league as a Browns third-round pick in 2016 and started every game in 2017 at right tackle. He was traded to the 49ers in 2018, but never played in a regular season game for the team that year and then missed the next two seasons due to a 2019 injury and opting out in 2020 due to COVID.

Winslow appeared in games with the Cardinals, Panthers, and Commanders last season. He has an average of 41.6 yards per kick.