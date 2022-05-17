Bears sign Velus Jones

Getty Images

Wide receiver Velus Jones has signed his first NFL contract.

The Bears announced Jones’ signing on Tuesday afternoon. The third-round pick agreed to a four-year deal with the NFC North club.

Jones caught 120 passes for 1,434 yards and 11 touchdowns over 61 games at USC and Tennessee. He also had a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns and averaged 15.1 yards as a punt returner, so offense may not be the only route to early playing time for Jones.

Given the makeup of the Bears wide receiver group beyond Darnell Mooney, he should get every chance to show that he can make an impact on offense.

Second-round picks Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker are the only unsigned Bears draft picks.