Browns claim Luther Kirk, Reggie Robinson

Getty Images

A couple of defensive backs who were cut on Monday found new homes with the Browns on Tuesday.

The Browns announced that they have claimed safety Luther Kirk and cornerback Reggie Robinson off of waivers. Kirk was cut by the Falcons while Robinson was dumped by the Texans.

Kirk spent time with the Cowboys and Vikings after going undrafted out of Illinois State in 2020, but did not appear in games with either team. He played five special teams snaps in the one game he played for the Falcons last season.

Robinson was a 2020 fourth-round pick by the Cowboys and played five games for the team as a rookie. He spent all of last season on the injured reserve list and was waived in March.