Cardinals claim Jessie Lemonier off waivers

The Cardinals added a linebacker to their roster on Tuesday.

Agent David Canter announced that his client Jessie Lemonier was claimed off of waivers by the NFC West club. Lemonier was waived by the Lions on Monday in a roster tweak after their rookie minicamp came to an end.

The Cardinals confirmed the move a short time later and announced that they have also released defensive lineman LaRon Stokes.

Lemonier signed with the Chargers after going undrafted out of Liberty in 2020 and appeared in six games as a rookie. He signed to the Lions practice squad in September and got promoted to the active roster in October.

Lemonier appeared in seven games and made two starts in 2021. He had 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks in those contests.