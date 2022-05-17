Chargers claim Zack Bailey off waivers from Commanders

Posted by Charean Williams on May 17, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 27 Preseason - Vikings at Chiefs
Getty Images

The Chargers claimed offensive guard Zack Bailey off waivers Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

The Commanders waived Bailey on Monday after claiming Drew Himmelman off waivers. The Chargers also put in a claim for Himmelman.

The Buccaneers signed Bailey as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2019. He has spent time on the practice squads of the Bucs, Colts, Vikings and Commanders.

Bailey, 26, has never appeared in a regular-season game.

The Chargers drafted guards Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer in the 2022 draft.

