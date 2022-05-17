Chiefs sign tryout player Vitaliy Gurman

Getty Images

The Chiefs have added another tryout player from their rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Toledo offensive tackle Vitaliy Gurman has joined the team’s 90-player roster, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Gurman, 23, was among 40 players invited for a tryout.

Gurman transferred to Toledo from Edinboro University in 2020.

He played mostly center at Edinboro, seeing action in 32 games, before moving to left tackle at Toledo in 2020 and then splitting time between left guard and left tackle in 2021.

The Chiefs previously signed Virginia offensive lineman Chris Glaser as a tryout player.