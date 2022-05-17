Chris Grier: Tua Tagovailoa’s confidence stands out

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said in April that he doesn’t feel added pressure because of the moves the team has made to build up the offense around him and General Manager Chris Grier hasn’t seen any signs of it during the team’s offseason work.

Grier was a guest on SiriusXM NFL Radio recently and he was asked about what has stood out the most about Tagovailoa since the team returned to work this spring.

“The one thing is his confidence level,” Grier said. “He played well for us in the second half of the season and I think with the additions we’ve done, the players we’ve added around him, has him really excited.”

Grier said he’s seen the entire offense buy into head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense and that defensive players are saying that they “cannot believe the transformation” on the offensive side. Those developments have not put questions about Tagovailoa’s entire skill set to bed and the only way they will go away is if Tagovailoa’s confidence translates to a lot of winning later this year.