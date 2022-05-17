Clock is ticking on NFL’s Deshaun Watson decision

Posted by Mike Florio on May 17, 2022, 11:31 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson
Getty Images

Whatever the NFL does when it comes to Deshaun Watson, it presumably needs to get it done before Week One.

Step one, the reported meeting with Watson that will happen this week. Step two, under the league’s new procedure as of 2020, the NFL proposes a punishment, if any.

Step three, the Disciplinary Officer investigates, prosecutes, likely conducts a hearing, and issues a decision.

Step four, the Commissioner or his designee handle the appeal, with the decision final and binding.

While the outcome is far from clear, it’s crystal clear that it’s going to take time. Camps open in roughly two months. The start of the regular season is 17 weeks away.

Tick. Tick. Tick.

Don’t be shocked if word of the league’s proposed suspension becomes the centerpiece of the Memorial Day weekend bad-news dump. Maybe on Thursday instead of Friday to make it less obvious. Then, the Disciplinary Officer would kick the process into gear in June, perhaps issuing a decision just in time for the July 4th bad-news dump. Then the appeal would unfold in July.

The Browns deserve to know where their starting quarterback stands when training camp opens. Some would say that the Browns deserve nothing, that they assumed all risks and uncertainties when they traded for Watson and gave him a five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed contract. While there could be some merit to that notion, it’s still unfair to the Browns or their opponents to have this situation lingering when camp opens and Week One looms.

The league has had months to figure this out. The time has come to do it. Inaction is not longer an option.

21 responses to “Clock is ticking on NFL’s Deshaun Watson decision

  2. I don’t understand why he didn’t just tell the Texans/NFL last year he would play purely to get the suspension over with during a year he didn’t want to play anyway. He would’ve forced the hand of the NFL to decide on a suspension then.

  3. The Browns are owed nothing they new the risks when they signed him and why they are not paying him very much this year. The news will only be a news dump if they don’t/(very light) suspend him. The NFL should wait until the civil cases are over, they would look very stupid (which is very normal for the NFL and its shills) if something came out of those cases that greatly swung either way (no suspension/maybe should no longer be part of the NFL) after they have already suspended him.

  4. I’m not sure how its possible the NFL can let him play with 22 pending sexual assault civil cases.

  5. The Browns DON’T deserve any type of rushed decision by the league. When it happens it happens nobody made the Browns sign this guy, and their quarterback situation isn’t the league’s problem

  7. Agree with everything except that the “…Browns deserve to know…”. They deserve nothing but shame. Fwiw, I canceled my $300 Ticket over this. It’s just a spit in the NFL ocean, but I can’t be the only woman who is looking for other sports entertainment.

  8. ” The Browns deserve to know where their starting quarterback stands ” . The fans do. The organizationcan gag on that stupid move.

  10. So, with the Front office explaining that they needed a More Mature Quarterback to Represent their Multi-Billion dollar team, they traded for Watson and signed him to a Guaranteed, nearly Quarter of a Billion contract.

    Now with everything going on in the article above, where is the new face of the Browns? With 22 separate Lawsuits filed against him alleging Sexual Misconduct, is he donating his time at a Cleveland’s Women’s shelter, or helping out at one of the Homeless Camps?

    No, he is Partying in the Bahamas……

  11. The Browns should once again be removed from the league for their buffoonery.

  12. I am guessing 8 games and then he files an appeal and it goes to 6 games. Everyone is happy as their first 6 games are easy wins with a backup QB.

  13. Why do the Browns deserve jack? They knew what he was facing and decided to add him to their roster under full disclosure. They took a risk. Let them deal with the result of their decision. It is called responsibility.

  14. 22 game suspension & constant jeers from opposing fans for the rest of his career, when he plays in any stadium but the Clowns’. An embarrassment to Clowns fans everywhere, and for good reason.

  15. The Browns do not deserve anything they took the risk to give this guy 230mil knowing what type of baggage he comes with. The NFL has a lot of great players to be the face of the lg so we can all do without him. 2 yr ban would be fair he still gets paid but the lg shows that it’s not ok to use your status to take advantage of people.

  16. I’d let him play this year with this hanging over his head. Then give him a full season next year when it costs him $20+M more than it will to suspend him this year. The book cooking on that contract tells you they expect a significant punishment.

  17. My Memorial Day weekend bad-news dump usually occurs right after the chili eating contest!

  18. I don’t see how the league can issue any kind of ruling with the civil litigation still pending. If anything, Watson should’ve been placed on the exempt list until this was all resolved.

    And, without any kind of NFL policy preventing teams from trading players with pending litigation, the Browns (Haslam) made this choice, so they are owed nothing. Think about this: Miami was smart enough to see this gigantic issue and not trade for Watson in 2020. Somehow Jimmy Haslam was so excited about overpaying Watson that he didn’t even consider that he might be paying him for years in which he didn’t play.

    And this is an exceptional circumstance. I’m guessing there will be a policy change in the future which doesn’t allow players with substantial pending legal issues to play until those issues are resolved.

  19. Lots of presumed guilty until proven innocent in here. Typical.

    I’m sure your teams have all angels and saints on them. No crimes, no scumbags at all.

    Enjoy the view from that ivory tower.

  20. Watch they just keep things on the ‘down low’ and he never does get any punishment other than the lost year he basically had last season.

  21. The Browns shouldn’t get a bailout for absurd stupidity. If they have to end up paying Baker to sit on the bench, that was their choice. And if they have to end up paying Watson to sit on the exempt list while roger dodges the issue, then that was their choice as well.

