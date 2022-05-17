Cowboys sign Sam Williams, Jalen Tolbert

Getty Images

The Cowboys are down to one unsigned draft pick.

The team announced the signings of second-round pick Sam Williams and third-round wideout Jalen Tolbert on Tuesday. Fourth-round tight end Jake Ferguson is the lone draft pick without a contract.

Williams had 57 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles in 13 starts on the edge of the Ole Miss defense in 2021. His work at the team’s rookie minicamp earned positive reviews from head coach Mike McCarthy and the rookie should get plenty of chances to show he can help fill the role previously held by Randy Gregory on the Dallas defense.

Tolbert posted 82 receptions for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns at South Alabama last year. The Cowboys parted ways with Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson this offseason, so Tolbert should vie for playing time with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup right off the bat.