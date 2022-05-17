Cowboys sign Sam Williams, Jalen Tolbert

Posted by Josh Alper on May 17, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 06 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game - Louisville v Ole Miss
Getty Images

The Cowboys are down to one unsigned draft pick.

The team announced the signings of second-round pick Sam Williams and third-round wideout Jalen Tolbert on Tuesday. Fourth-round tight end Jake Ferguson is the lone draft pick without a contract.

Williams had 57 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles in 13 starts on the edge of the Ole Miss defense in 2021. His work at the team’s rookie minicamp earned positive reviews from head coach Mike McCarthy and the rookie should get plenty of chances to show he can help fill the role previously held by Randy Gregory on the Dallas defense.

Tolbert posted 82 receptions for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns at South Alabama last year. The Cowboys parted ways with Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson this offseason, so Tolbert should vie for playing time with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup right off the bat.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Cowboys sign Sam Williams, Jalen Tolbert

  1. There’s been a lot of hate out there for the Cowboys Draft this year… I’m not here to say I think it was spectacular, but, it feels like one of those drafts where it COULD prove to be much better than it seemed in the moment.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.