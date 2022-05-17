Dolphins, Eagles will hold joint practices this summer

Posted by Josh Alper on May 17, 2022, 1:11 PM EDT
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts once shared the field at Alabama practices and they’ll be sharing the field again this summer.

The Eagles announced on Tuesday that the two teams will practice together in Miami before closing out the preseason by playing against each other on August 27.

Tagovailoa and Hurts aren’t the only former Alabama teammates who will get a chance to catch up. Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith and Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle starred for the 2020 Crimson Tide national championship team before becoming first-round picks last year.

The Eagles are also set to practice with the Browns this summer, so they’ll be spending a fair amount of time working with other teams ahead of the 2022 season.

