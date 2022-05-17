Eagles claim Josh Hammond

Getty Images

There’s a new wide receiver on the 90-man roster in Philadelphia.

The team announced that they have claimed Josh Hammond off of waivers. Hammond was dropped by the Jaguars on Monday when they signed three new wideouts in the wake of their rookie minicamp.

Hammond was undrafted in 2020 after wrapping up his time at the University of Florida and spent most of the last two years on Jacksonville’s practice squad. He appeared in two games last season, but did not make any catches.

The Eagles signed Keric Wheatfall on Monday and already had A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor, Zach Pascal, Greg Ward, Deon Cain, John Hightower, Devon Allen, and Britain Covey on the wide receiver depth chart.