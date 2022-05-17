Jack Crawford announces his retirement

Getty Images

Defensive end Jack Crawford has decided to call it a career.

Crawford announced his retirement in a Twitter post on Tuesday. The London native went to Penn State and entered the league as a 2012 fifth-round pick by the Raiders. He spent two seasons with them before moving on for three years in Dallas and three years with the Falcons. He spent the 2020 season with the Titans and was on Arizona’s injured reserve list last season.

“After 10 seasons in the NFL, I know my time has come to step away from the game and close the chapter of my life in the league,” Crawford wrote. “At 16 years old, I left my family and friends in the U.K. and moved to the U.S. I couldn’t have imagined the journey that lay ahead of me, it feels like it flew by and I’m grateful for every minute.”

Crawford played 109 games and made 35 starts over the course of his career. He had 165 tackles, 18 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception.