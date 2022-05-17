Joe Burrow has shed his knee brace, feels “great”

Posted by Charean Williams on May 17, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT
The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 prevented Joe Burrow from getting a real offseason before his rookie year. The Bengals quarterback was rehabbing from major knee surgery last offseason.

So, heading into his third season, Burrow finally is getting a “normal” NFL offseason.

“I feel great,” Burrow said Tuesday, via video from the team. “Obviously, this is my first offseason in the NFL, so I’ve been able to take advantage of that as far as my body and my throwing and my mind and all that. Obviously, I’ve been grinding, but it’s also been relaxing not having to worry about, ‘Am I going to be ready for the season?’ I can just focus on getting my body right, making sure I’m healthy and then relaxing.”

Burrow is practicing without a knee brace, which he played with last season after tearing the ACL and MCL in his left knee in Week 10 of his rookie season.

“Yeah, it’s fun,” Burrow said of shedding the brace. “I don’t really like wearing that thing, so it’s good to have that off.”

He said it’s “to be determined” whether he will play without the brace.

“I don’t anticipate wearing it but maybe get to game day and feel a little more comfortable having it on, so we’ll see,” Burrow said.

Burrow won the league’s comeback player of the year award over Dak Prescott last year, and he then led the Bengals to the Super Bowl.

  1. Also probably helps having confidence in the new guys up front. Re-watched the AFC Champ Game on NFL last weekend. Holy cow, they never blocked anyone all game long. Can’t wait to see how well Joe plays with two seconds to let the play develop.

  2. Burrow is tough as nails but you can only be 22 or 23 for so long. We saw what happened to Andrew Luck and don’t think it can’t happen again.

  3. They solved their biggest issue and the division otherwise has gotten worse. Looks like the sky is the limit for this version of the Bengals.

  4. The calls for mean reversion with Bengals completely ignore that Burrow has never had a real off-season AND just how 1-handed they had to play last year because of that o-line.

    Very real chance this offense is massively, massively improved and it looks foolish that they weren’t considered the favorite.

  5. Burrow is a great QB and in my opinion the best of all the young QBs. He turned around LSU football, he turned around the Bengals and is only going to get better.

