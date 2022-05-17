John Mara “not happy” Giants are hosting Monday night game on Rosh Hashanah

Getty Images

The Giants asked the NFL not to give them a home game in Week 3 of the 2022 season. League schedule-makers did not grant the request, with the Giants playing the Cowboys on Monday Night Football on Sept. 26 at MetLife Stadium.

That will prohibit Jewish fans wishing to observe the High Holiday of Rosh Hashanah from attending one of the most highly anticipated games of the Giants’ home schedule.

“I am well aware of that and not happy about it,” John Mara, the Giants co-owner, told Paul Schwartz of The New York Post on Tuesday. “I made my feelings known to the league as soon as I saw the schedule. We have always requested the league take the Jewish High Holy Days into consideration when formulating our schedule. Not sure why it happened this year.”

The 32 teams annually give the league blackout dates when it is unable to host a game. They also can request things such as a bye week after an international game or back-to-back games on the West Coast or, in the Giants’ case, not having a game on Rosh Hashanah.

“We are never able to accommodate every request,” Howard Katz, the NFL’s senior vice president of broadcasting and the leader of the group that puts together the schedule, told The Post. “It’s a pretty complex puzzle we put together.

“Mr. Mara absolutely this year and every year when the Jewish holidays fall on football days, he always asks to avoid the Jewish holidays. He certainly did. In this particular case we were not able to accommodate that request.”

A Monday night home game on Rosh Hashanah against the Cowboys in 1998 prompted the Giants to begin requesting to play on the road during the Jewish High Holy Days.