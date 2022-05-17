Jordan Fuller is on schedule with rehab on his ankle injury

Getty Images

Rams safety Jordan Fuller injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 18 overtime loss to the 49ers. It required surgery and kept him out of the postseason.

Fuller is working his way back to full football activity, saying Tuesday that his rehab is on schedule.

“I’m feeling good, progressing well, on track with everything, so that’s a positive,” Fuller said, via Stu Jackson of the team web site.

Fuller said he is “bridging up” to on-field work.

Fuller, a captain and the defensive play caller, started 16 games last season and totaled 113 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.