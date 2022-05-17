Kliff Kingsbury: Impossible to replace Chandler Jones, we have to find production as a unit

Getty Images

The Cardinals grew accustomed to relying on Chandler Jones to spearhead their pass rush over the last six years, but they won’t have that luxury in 2022.

Jones signed with the Raiders as a free agent after posting 71.5 sacks for the Cardinals and that leaves a big hole for Arizona to fill on the defensive side of the ball. Markus Golden is coming off an 11-sack season and will be a big part of a plan that head coach Kliff Kingsbury said will involve a village rather than any single player.

“It’s impossible to replace a Hall of Fame rusher like Chandler, we know that,” Kingsbury said, via the team’s website. “But as a unit and schematically, we’ve got to be able to find that production somehow. I think those guys will all add to it.”

Third-round picks Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas were selected in order to give the Cardinals options off the edge. Kingsbury called getting them ready a “day-to-day process” and it’s one the Cardinals will be hoping leads to immediate results this fall.