Lynn Bowden Jr. battling a hamstring injury

USA TODAY Sports

Dolphins receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. missed last season with a hamstring injury. He has another hamstring injury he is rehabbing now.

“He does have an interesting skill set,” new coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday, via Adam Luckett of on3.com. “I’ve always been drawn to players that have multiple positions — specifically quarterback experience — because of the way they see the game. Lynn’s been battling some hamstring stuff. He’s been diligent in the meeting room.”

The Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill and signed Cedrick Wilson in free agency. They also have Jaylen Waddle, a first-round choice in 2021. With DeVante Parker traded, Bowden will compete for the fourth spot but with no guarantees of making the roster.

Bowden, though, must get his hamstring healed first.

“I don’t really get ahead of myself when I’m really looking at our team, and I don’t think his teammates should either,” McDaniel said. “We’ll know if Lynn’s ready to contribute to the team when he’s on the field, and we’re trying to get him there. I know he’s making sure that he’s prepared for his opportunity when he is healthy.”

Bowden had 28 catches for 211 yards in 10 games in 2020 after the Raiders drafted him in the third-round and then traded him to the Dolphins out of the preseason.