Mickey Loomis sees extra emotion bringing Tyrann Mathieu and Jarvis Landry home

Getty Images

The Saints have recently signed two Louisiana natives and LSU stars in defensive back Tyrann Mathieu and wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis says those two players were particularly excited to become Saints.

“Both these guys, Tyrann and Jarvis, it’s a little bit unique when you bring somebody back to their home] state and their home territory,” Loomis said, via NoLa.com. “Just the excitement that both those guys had; they’re veteran players who have been around the league and have been really accomplished for a number of years, and yet they’re like kids when you see that excitement coming back home. It just meant a lot to them. It’s just a different level of emotion than you normally get.”

Loomis added, however, that Mathieu and Landry are players the Saints are excited to add — and would have been no matter where they’re from.

“I’m just excited for them and I’m excited for us,” Loomis said. “We’ve got two good players, and we would’ve wanted them even if they were from New Jersey or some other state.”