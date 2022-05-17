Mike McDaniel: We jumped at the opportunity to sign Sony Michel

Getty Images

The Dolphins already had several running backs competing to start for the team in 2022. And then the club went and signed Sony Michel last week.

Michel played in a similar offensive system with the Rams to what new head coach Mike McDaniel’s implementing in Miami. McDaniel said in his Tuesday press conference that the Dolphins were very happy to add a back with Michel’s skill and experience.

“Sony, you have an opportunity in the offseason to add a player of his caliber, of his pedigree — just him as a human being and a multiple Super Bowl winner, we jumped at the opportunity. His interests fit our interests,” McDaniel said. “And competition for the Miami Dolphins is only a good thing. And I think one thing that’s unique about that particular room, is no one shies away from competition. Everyone in there is excited for the offense, for the opportunities, and wants the best man to win. And they aren’t backing away from that.”

The Rams acquired Michel from the Patriots last August. He rushed for 845 yards with four touchdowns in the regular season, also recording 21 receptions for 128 yards with a TD. In the postseason, Michel rushed for 80 yards and caught three passes.

The Dolphins also have Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Gerrid Doaks, and ZaQuandre White at running back. The competition at the position through the offseason program and training camp could leave a solid running back on the outside looking in.